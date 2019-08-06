RAPID CITY | Delores A. Collins, 83, passed away at her home on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Delores A. Collins was born on Dec. 26, 1935, in Wessington Springs to Dorothy Olson Robeson and Evart Henry Robeson. The family moved to Aberdeen and then relocated to Rapid City in 1941. She attended Rapid City schools, graduating from Rapid City High School in 1953. She attended South Dakota State and later graduated with a B.A. in English from Black Hills State.
On Nov. 24, 1956, she married Bobbie Dean Collins at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City. They were married nearly 56 years until Bob’s death in 2012. They had two sons, Gary Gene, born in 1968, and Craig Dean, born in 1969. Along with many family activities, Delores worked and then returned to school, teaching English in the Rapid City schools, first at Dakota Middle School and then at Stevens High School until her retirement.
Delores was devoted to her husband, family and friends, celebrating their achievements and ready to offer a sympathetic ear whenever someone needed a boost. She and Bob loved to golf together and watch baseball, especially the Colorado Rockies. She particularly loved family gatherings including annual Christmas Eve breakfasts at Mount Rushmore and trips to Denver to watch the Rockies. She enjoyed crafts and decorating and wherever she lived she created a warm, inviting place. She was so proud of her grandchildren and loved to spend time baking cookies, seeing movies and playing games with them.
She was also proud of her Norwegian Lutheran heritage, enjoying Ole and Lena stories, Norwegian pastries and Scandinavian crafts.
She had many friends, including lifelong school friends, and will be sorely missed. She was especially grateful to the many people who helped her through these past seven years since Bob’s death.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Maj. Gene Robeson, who was killed in Vietnam in 1967. She is survived by her son, Gary, wife Lisa, and grandsons AJ and Drew of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia; her son, Craig, wife Mandy, and grandchildren Lauren and Blake of Wake Forest, NC; and her sister, Glenda Kendrick of Collierville, TN. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Osheim-Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Wilbur Holz officiating. Graveside rites will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials May be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church Radio Broadcast Fund or Lutheran Social Services.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
To send flowers to the family of Delores Collins, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.