CLEBURNE, Texas | Ronald "Lee" Collins Jr., 57, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Lee was born on Sept. 24, 1962 to Ronald and Patricia (Botts) Collins Sr. in Belle Fourche, SD. He was the youngest of six children and grew up in Newell, SD. He was a truck driver and drove for various companies throughout the years.
Lee was a very proud grandfather to 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Together Lee and his husband had four dogs (their “kids”) that he absolutely adored. One of Lee’s favorite pastimes was camping and traveling to visit family and friends.
Those to cherish Lee’s memories are his mother, Patricia Collins of Sturgis; father, Ron (Wendy) Collins Sr. of Whitewood; his siblings, Chris (John) Cross of Lamar, MO, Jeff of Joplin, MO, Steve of Hulett, WY, Angie (Kenny) Krause of Piedmont, and Rona Hanson (Tony Powell) of Martin; daughter, Ashlyn Collins (Joaquin Solorazano) of Sioux Falls; stepdaughters, Leah (Chad) Bartling of Kearney, NE, and Michelle Hayes of Bellevue, NE; and several nieces and nephews.
Lee was preceded in death by his husband, Mark Liske; an infant brother, Randall; and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Private family services will be held.
