Lorraine Collins

RAPID CITY | Lorraine Collins, 84, passed away Aug. 4, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Lorraine Elizabeth Hahne was born July 28, 1935, in Herreid. She lived on her parent’s farm just north of Herreid and attended school in Herreid, graduating in 1953.

She married Jack Eugene Collins on Sept. 26, 1954, in Fort Pierre. Jack and Lorraine began their family with the arrival of Jacqueline Ann, followed by Cynthia Rose, Malinda Lee and David Eugene. The couple lived in a small trailer on the Don Smith ranch, which was located northwest of Ridgeview. They soon moved to Kirley, where Jack worked on another ranch.

In 1964, they moved to Deadwood. Lorraine went to work for Harry Daniels at the KDSJ radio station shortly after moving to Deadwood. In 1971, they moved to Lead and Lorraine went to work for the U.S. Postal Service. Lorraine transferred to the Post Office in Deadwood. She retired from the Postal Service in 1995 and moved to Selby, where she lived until April 2019, when she became a resident of Edgewood Assisted Living Facility in Rapid City.

Lorraine is survived by son, David (Laurie) Collins; daughters, Jackie (Marty) Schamber, Cindy (Steve) Mitchell, and Malinda (John) Henley; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Myra) Hahne and Donald (Jolene) Hahne; and sister, Mary Hahne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Elizabeth Hahne; brothers, Robert, Anthony, Joseph, Bernard, Arnold and Wilfred Hahne; and sister, Loretta.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Selby, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Herreid.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the places that were special to Lorraine — St. Anthony Church or the Senior Citizens Memorial Hall and Nutrition Center, both in Selby.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements.

