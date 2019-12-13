{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Neil Collins, 82, died Dec. 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

