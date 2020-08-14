Colton, Loretta M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. | Loretta May Colton went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born Aug. 26, 1928 in Blencoe, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Henry Ernest Meeker and Marie Adeline (Miller) Meeker. She married Al Colton on Sept. 26, 1946 and they enjoyed 70 years of marriage.

Her husband purchased and operated Mr. Al’s Body Shop in Sturgis, SD, in 1962, and she was office manager and bookkeeper for many years. When he retired from that business, she went back to school and received her LPN training. She worked at Fort Meade VA Hospital in South Dakota before retiring after 10 years.

She and her husband were active members of the First Baptist Church in Sturgis for 45 years before moving to Crossville in 2011. They then became active members of Lantana Road Baptist Church in Crossville. She loved the Lord very much and served Him faithfully for many years. She and Al raised their family in a Christian home.

Loretta will be most remembered for her creative and artistic abilities. She was talented in so many areas, including cake decorating, home decor, sewing, and holiday decorating, just to name a few.