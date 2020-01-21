Conaway, Christopher
RAPID CITY | Christopher Conaway, 43, died Jan. 17, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, with visitation until 6 p.m. at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home.

