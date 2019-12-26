Condon, Erika H.

RAPID CITY | Erika H. Condon, 81, died Dec. 22, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City
