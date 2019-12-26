Condon, Erika H.
Condon, Erika H.

RAPID CITY | Erika H. Condon, 81, died Dec. 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM
Dec 30
Graveside Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
9:00AM-9:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
