Condon, Erika

RAPID CITY | Erika Condon, 81, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Erika was born in Germany to Adolph and Frieda Eisenbraun. She was one of nine children and they moved to the United States after WWII. Erika met Frank (her late husband) on a blind date, married three months later, and they spent 57 years together.
Beloved wife, mother, and sister she will be in our hearts forever. She now rests in eternal peace with her husband, Frank.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Greg) Nikirk; son, Robert (Taryn) Condon; brothers, Reinhold Eisenbraun, Erich (Lana) Eisenbraun, Fred (Laurie) Eisenbraun; sisters, Rose (Bruce) Whitley, Brigette (Ray) Pechous, Helga (Vern) Bauer; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn (Harry) Jessell.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home, with Pastor Dave Lindenberg officiating.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Family and friends may sign Erika’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
11:00AM
9:00AM-9:30AM
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
