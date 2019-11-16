{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Albert “Al” Conrad Jr., 87, died Nov. 14, 2019.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 21, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, with one hour visitation prior to the service. Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of Albert Conrad, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 21
Visitation
Thursday, November 21, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Albert's Visitation begins.
Nov 21
Funeral Service
Thursday, November 21, 2019
11:00AM-11:45AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Albert's Funeral Service begins.
Nov 21
Graveside Service
Thursday, November 21, 2019
11:30AM-12:00PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Albert's Graveside Service begins.
Load comments