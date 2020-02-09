Conway, Isaac D.

RAPID CITY | Isaac D. Conway, 41, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospice Center.

Isaac was born on June 1, 1978 in Rapid City. He graduated from Stevens High School in 1996 and attended South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, studying computer science. After college he was employed at Black Hills Fiber Com. He married Alison Peil in 2006. They relocated to Denver, CO, where Isaac became the Senior Director of Networking for INAP.

Isaac is survived by his wife, Alison, and children, Zachary, Brooke, and Ella Conway of Rapid City; parents, Kevin and Carol Conway of Black Hawk; sisters, Abigail (Andrew) Lucchesi of Black Hawk, and Emily (Jordan) Camp of Westminster, CO; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Vigil Wake services on Monday, Feb. 10, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City.

Memorials can be sent to 2910 Princeton Court, Rapid City, SD 57702.

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Isaac Conway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.