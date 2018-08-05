Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Leona Cool

SANTA FE, N.M. | Leona May Cool was born June 20, 1938, in Chariton, Iowa. She passed away peacefully on July 26, 2018, at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe.

Growing up on a farm in Iowa, she was the big sister who learned the value of hard work, helping to raise her four siblings. To her two sons, she was the mother who made sacrifices to see that they never needed anything. To Floyd Cool, she was a best friend and devoted wife of 32 years. To the people of Weston County, WY, she served for many years as Weston County Clerk of District Court. She was very proud and most honored for the opportunity to do so.

The world was a better place for having her in it, and for anyone who knew her, it still is.

Leona is survived by her son, Michael D. (Melissa) Moore, Santa Fe; sister, Deloris McCarthy, Baraboo, WI; brother, Dwight (Angel) Chamberlain, Orlando; brother, Michael (Judy) Chamberlain, Des Moines; three granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Sissy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Cool, Newcastle; son, Gregory Moore, Des Moines; father, Virl Chamberlain, Des Moines; mother, Mildred Adams Chamberlain, Des Moines; and sister, Karen Herman, Des Moines.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Worden Funeral Home in Newcastle, WY, with visitation one hour prior.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute or the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cool, Leona May
