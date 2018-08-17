Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Nancy Coon, 88, died Aug. 15, 2018.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

