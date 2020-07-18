Copeland, Dale S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | It is with great sadness that the family of Dale Shannon Copeland announce his unexpected passage on July 11, 2020. Dale was born July 23, 1971 in Greenwood, NC, to Jack W Johnson and Alta Jean (Maxwell) Copeland. After his father’s early death, Dale was raised on a ranch in Kennebec, SD, by his loving adopted father Wayne Copeland, his mother Alta, and his sister, Teri.

In 2002, Dale married Michele Leigh Wolf in Mitchell. Family loves to tell the story of how Michele’s friends spied on their first date to make sure they approved of Dale. Together they have raised their daughter, Macy Quinn, born Jan. 20, 2010 in Mitchell.

Both teachers, Dale and Michele taught in the same and various school systems over the years, including Eagle Butte, Hanson, Mitchell, Wessington Springs, and Plankinton. In 2019, Dale and Michele moved to Rapid City (a dream of Dale’s) along with her parents. They were both employed by the Rapid City School System.

Grateful for having shared his life include his wife, Michele; daughter, Macy Quinn; mother, Alta; in-laws, Harold and Marcelle Wolf; sister, Teri Copeland; sisters-in-law, Kim Marie (LeRoy) Weimer and Sondra (Timothy) Bray; aunts, Janet (Larry) Martin and Ila (Copeland) Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.