Copeland, Dale S.

RAPID CITY | It is with great sadness that the family of Dale Shannon Copeland announce his unexpected passage on July 11, 2020. Dale was born July 23, 1971 in Greenwood, NC, to Jack W Johnson and Alta Jean (Maxwell) Copeland. After his father’s early death, Dale was raised on a ranch in Kennebec, SD, by his loving adopted father Wayne Copeland, his mother Alta, and his sister, Teri.
In 2002, Dale married Michele Leigh Wolf in Mitchell. Family loves to tell the story of how Michele’s friends spied on their first date to make sure they approved of Dale. Together they have raised their daughter, Macy Quinn, born Jan. 20, 2010 in Mitchell.
Both teachers, Dale and Michele taught in the same and various school systems over the years, including Eagle Butte, Hanson, Mitchell, Wessington Springs, and Plankinton. In 2019, Dale and Michele moved to Rapid City (a dream of Dale’s) along with her parents. They were both employed by the Rapid City School System.
Grateful for having shared his life include his wife, Michele; daughter, Macy Quinn; mother, Alta; in-laws, Harold and Marcelle Wolf; sister, Teri Copeland; sisters-in-law, Kim Marie (LeRoy) Weimer and Sondra (Timothy) Bray; aunts, Janet (Larry) Martin and Ila (Copeland) Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his son, Aaron Copeland; father, Wayne Copeland; maternal grandparents, Lawrence & Jean Maxwell; paternal grandparents, Percy and Veva Copeland; and biological grandparents, Jack and Maxcine Johnson.
A private memorial will take place with family today. A public Celebration of Life will occur later this year in Mitchell, for family, friends, and fellow teachers.
In lieu of flowers, a college savings account has been set up for his daughter, Macy Quinn Copeland at 2437 Arvilla Court, Rapid City SD 57701.
Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.