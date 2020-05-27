Cordes, Richard N.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Richard N. “Dick” Cordes passed away May 22, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was 86, born March 4, 1934 in Rapid City, SD, to Richard M. and Vera (Hodgman) Cordes.
Dick attended South Dakota School of Mines, and served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Cold War. He was a charter member of the Rapid Shifters. Dick worked for Atwater Pontiac, and in 1972 moved to Cheyenne with his wife Shirley and three children.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley.
He is survived by his children, David (Suzanne) Cordes, Mary (Mitch) Lucas, Kari (Blayne) Cundall; grandchildren, Adam (Amanda) Long, Chris (Megan) Long, Kyra Cundall, Nicole Long, Connor (Rachel) Cundall, Mandy Cordes, Sarah Cordes, Zach Cordes; and great-grandchildren, Ash, Shailee, and Lorelai.
Family visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 29, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Private interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com)
