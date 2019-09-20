{{featured_button_text}}

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. | Linda (Lucca) Cornish, 71, died Aug. 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 2, 1948, in Fort Wayne, IN.

She is survived by husband, Kenneth Cornish; two daughters, Trisha Bass and Jessica Cornish; son, Chad Moore; siblings, Diana Glenn (her twin), Marya Thyberg, Mark Lucca and Greg Lucca; and five grandchildren.

She was loved by all and will be missed by many.

