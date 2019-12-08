PEORIA, Ariz. | Thomas LeRoy Costello Jr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019 in a hospice center in Glendale.
Throughout his life he answered to many names: Tom, Big Tom, Dad, Papa, Papa T, and Grandpa Tom. Born April 10, 1930 to Thomas LeRoy “Roy” Costello and Doris Penrose Costello, he was the youngest of three siblings raised on the ranch along Elk Creek east of Piedmont, SD. In 1945, a second ranch was purchased at Imlay, east of Scenic, SD.
A graduate of Rapid City High School, Tom developed a love of football and track. When his college career at SDSU was cut short due to his father’s illness, and Tom returned home. He remained the managing partner of Costello Ranch until 1975.
He married Louanne Vidal in April 1952. To this union three children were born. A past president of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, he also served as director of First National Bank of the Black Hills and the Rapid City Boys Club. Tom was a restauranteur, real estate broker and appraiser, and addiction counselor.
He met Kay Flanagan and they married on August 23, 2003. They enjoyed a 12-year adventure in Atenas, Costa Rica, until they returned to Peoria in January 2015, where they spent Tom’s remaining years.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Trompeter; and brother, John M. “Jack” Costello, Tom is survived by his wife, Kay; his son, Mark (Susie) Costello of Phoenix; son, Tom (Madonna) Costello of Redig, SD; daughter, Penny (Kate Allen) Costello of Lincoln, NE; and their children and grandchildren. Surviving stepchildren include Delbert “Del” Miller, James (Kim) Hayworth, Gary (Carrie) Hayworth of Belle Fourche, SD, Dusty Gibson, Keystone, SD; and their children and grandchildren.
Tom will be remembered for his kind heart, indomitable spirit, and the huge impact he made on so many lives.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City.
Tom’s online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
