RAPID CITY | Barbara Jeanne Cottier, 80, died Aug. 31, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 7, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Cottier, Barbara J.
