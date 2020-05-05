Cottrell, Betty Striebel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Betty Striebel Cottrell, 97, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Betty Mae Childers was born April 23, 1922 to Asbury and Jaunita (Crossen) Childers in Marmarth, ND. Being the only girl in a family of five brothers, Betty had an adventurous childhood on the homestead north of town.

She married Galen Inman just before he left for WW2 and worked as a railroad telegrapher while he was deployed to the South Pacific. They had two children, Gae Lynn and Suzanne before she was widowed.

Betty married Robert “Bob” Striebel and they moved to Amidon, ND. Betty was the Slope County Treasurer and Bob worked as the State's Attorney. They had a son, Edmund “Ed” and were joined by Bobby, a son of Bob’s from a previous marriage. They made another move to New England, ND, where they resided until retirement. They split their time between North Dakota and Arizona until Bob’s passing.

During Bob’s retirement, Betty studied and obtained an Insurance Agent License and became part owner of Riggs North Insurance Agency in Mesa, AZ, where she worked into her 80s.