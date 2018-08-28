Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BLACK HAWK | Shirley L. Coull, 73, died Aug. 26, 2018.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31 at First Christian Church.

the life of: Coull, Shirley L.
