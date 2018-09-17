BOX ELDER | Calvin Dale Cox, 91, passed away Thursday, Sept. 13.
Calvin was born Jan. 27, 1927, on the family ranch at Upper Hinton Creek near Heppner, Oregon. He attended school in Heppner and received a high-school diploma. He worked on the ranch and for a local logging company as a teen.
Calvin was drafted in 1946, and immediately volunteered for the Army Air Force. He was sent to Fort Lewis, Washington, and trained as an aerial photographer at Lowry Field, Colorado. He later cross-trained in the aerial radar-technician career field. In 1953, he was ordered to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, where he started his new career as a radar technician. His 26-year active-duty status included Roswell Army Air Field, New Mexico, Lowry Field, Royal Air Force Sculthorpe, UK (where he met his future bride), and U-Tapao, Royal Thai Airbase. One of the highlights of his career was instructing navigators at the first Air Force Academy at Lowry Field.
Calvin met his wife, Constance, at a USO dance; she was in the Women’s Royal Air Force. “I saw her, that was it.” He could still remember the dance, the music and even the dress. They married in 1952.
After retiring, Calvin worked another 20 years with the U.S. Air Force. His second career included the 28th Communication Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He said the moment he saw the Black Hills, he knew he was here to stay. Calvin and his wife were stationed back to England as a DoD civilian with his wife for two years, then returned to Ellsworth.
Calvin took full advantage of those hills, prairie hunting and fishing. There’s a “trophy” room to prove it.
Calvin was a member of American Legion Post 315, VFW Post 1273 and DAV, Volunteer American Red Cross Disaster Relief.
He was preceded by his wife Constance (Reay) Cox; son Michael JD Cox; daughter Melody (Cox) Rydgren; and granddaughter Jennifer Williams.
Survivors include his son James (Christine) Cox; daughter Joy Cox; granddaughter Julia Binkley; and grandson Jason Cox.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial with military honors follows at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Fellowship and lunch at the American Legion Post 315 Box Elder following the internment.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
