Cox, Irene K.

RAPID CITY | Irene K. Cox, 99, died June 7, 2020.

Private family Rosary will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

