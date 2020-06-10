Cox, Irene K.

Irene was very active in St. John's Catholic Church having served in various office positions. Joe and Irene were very active in high school rodeo. Irene timed at the rodeo for 25 years, two National High School Rodeos and the Central States Fair. She worked at the Rapid City Livestock and clerked for McPherson Auction for many years, all this while being a true partner with Joe in their ranching operation and life. After retirement and selling the cows, she spent many hours quilting and doing crafts. Her sewing machine was running all during her adult years, she could craft anything. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, especially Bridge, and volunteering at the New Underwood Good Samaritan Center.