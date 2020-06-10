Cox, Irene K.

NEW UNDERWOOD | Irene K. (Wieser) Cox, 99, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in New Underwood. Irene was born April 15, 1921 in Kingman, KS, to Ben and Genny Wieser. The family moved to SD in 1929.
After graduating from New Underwood High School, she attended National School of Business in Rapid City. In 1941, she married her high school sweetheart, Joe Cox.
Irene was very active in St. John's Catholic Church having served in various office positions. Joe and Irene were very active in high school rodeo. Irene timed at the rodeo for 25 years, two National High School Rodeos and the Central States Fair. She worked at the Rapid City Livestock and clerked for McPherson Auction for many years, all this while being a true partner with Joe in their ranching operation and life. After retirement and selling the cows, she spent many hours quilting and doing crafts. Her sewing machine was running all during her adult years, she could craft anything. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, especially Bridge, and volunteering at the New Underwood Good Samaritan Center.
She is survived by her three children, Mary Lee (Fred) Tisdale, Omaha, NE, Don (Pam) Cox, New Underwood, and Trudy (Dale) Brassfield, New Underwood; five granddaughters, Kim Fuerstenau, Kendra Yamasaki, Hilary Whelan, Lindsy Wathen and Ashley McCloud; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Margaret Larsen, New Underwood; and numerous, most adored nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Joe; her parents, Ben and Ginny; sisters, Mary Ann Johnson and Marcella (Dotty) Skinner; and brothers, Robert and Bud Wieser.
A private family Rosary will be held today at Kirk Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, where she will be laid next to Joe.
A memorial has been established.
