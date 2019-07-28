{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIP | Sharon Coyle, 86, died July 25, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. rosary and prayer service on July 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on July 30, at the church. Private family burial will follow cremation at the Masonic Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home 

