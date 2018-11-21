Try 3 months for $3

SPEARFISH | Dennis Craiger, 75, died Nov. 20, 2018.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, at First Northern Hills Baptist Church in Deadwood, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. 

Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

