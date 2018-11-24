Try 3 months for $3
Dennis Craiger

SPEARFISH | Dennis Craiger, 75, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Hospice House in Rapid City.

Dennis Craiger was born July 13, 1943, in Benham, KY, the son of Edgar David and Lorena (Huff) Craiger. Dennis grew up in Lynch, KY, where he graduated from high school in 1961. During his high school years, Dennis played football and he was always proud to be a member of the team that won back-to-back state high school championships. After high school, Dennis attended Marshall University in Huntington, WV.

He was united in marriage to Zelda Rogers on Jan. 30, 1961, and following their marriage they lived in Atlanta, GA, and Lynch, KY. During most of this time, Dennis worked in the coal mines for U.S. Steel. Dennis and Zelda were later divorced. On July 6, 1991, he was married to Rita Anderson in Lynch, KY. Following their marriage, they lived in Clinton, IA, and Prairieville, LA. For many years, Dennis worked as a Safety Engineer for Pot Ash of Saskatchewan. In 1998, they moved to Spearfish, where they have lived since.

Dennis was a great humorist and storyteller. He always enjoyed telling a good story, and it usually had the effect of making people smile. Dennis was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats football and basketball teams. At the age of 13, Dennis was baptized in the river near Lynch, KY. That was always a special day for him. In August 2013, he became an ordained Baptist minister. Dennis was a good husband and father, and he is going to be missed greatly.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Rita of Spearfish; son, Stephen (Amanda) Anderson of Lemoore CA; daughter, Loree (Jason) Schlichtemeier of Sturgis; five grandchildren, Kassi Anderson, Kaleb Anderson, Lauren Anderson, Connor Anderson, Katie Anderson; sisters, Rebecca Gluck and Mary Lynn Jackson, both of Lynch, KY; two nieces, Candace Greason and Loeryn Eldridge; and a nephew, John Gregory Gluck.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, at the First Baptist Church of the Northern Hills in Deadwood. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

