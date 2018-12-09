Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Oriena Jane Cramer, 82, died Dec. 2, 2018.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Cramer, Oriena J.
