BISON | Lee Ann Crary, 70, longtime Bison educator, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at her home in Bison.
A Rosary Service will be held at 1 p.m. MT and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. MT, all on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Bison with Fr. Ed Vanorny, officiating.
Following the service, a time of fellowship and luncheon will be held in the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place at a later date.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Demarest; two sons, Edward (Sarah) Crary, West Fargo, ND, and D.H. Crary, Fargo, ND; daughter, Mary Lynn (Nicholas) Patterson, Kadoka, SD; four grandchildren, Cayden, Easton, Oaklee, and Eva; and one sister, Mary (Reese) Roesler, Custer, SD.
A memorial has been established to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com
