BISON | The Rosary Service for Lee Ann Crary, age 70, long Bison educator, will be held at 1:00pm MT and the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30pm MT on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Bison, SD with Fr. Ed Vanorny, officiating. Following the service, a time of fellowship will be held in the church hall. Burial will take place at a later date.
Lee Ann Crary was born on July 13, 1949 to Wilfred and Monica (Dunne) Landwehr in Britton, SD. Lee began school in Claremont, SD and graduated from high school in Groton, SD. She then enrolled at Northern State University in Aberdeen, later transferring to Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD to graduate with an education degree in 1971. While attending BHSU, Lee met and fell in love with Demarest (Dem) Crary from Deadwood, SD and they were married December 29, 1970.
Lee and Dem began their life together in Fergus Falls, MN. On March 25, 1972 they welcomed their first son, Demarest (DH) Huntington Crary IV. After 2 years they decided to move to Bison, SD so that they could both carry out their dreams of being educators. Lee took a position as the Bison School Librarian and also taught English classes. She will always be remembered for her love of reading and her passion for exciting others about literature and English. She spent countless hours in the Bison School library and at home pouring over books and publications, ensuring all of her students had the tools they needed to succeed. Lee was also proud to serve as the South Dakota Librarian Association Treasurer in 1993. Lee and Dem welcomed their second son, Edward Wilfred, on July 11, 1981. Five years later they welcomed a daughter, Mary Lynn, on February 6, 1986. Lee loved her children dearly and loved even more being a grandmother.
In May 2007, after 33 dedicated years of teaching, Lee retired from the Bison School District. Upon retirement, Lee took the opportunity to work for the South Dakota State Library as a Library Liaison for two years traveling throughout the state helping local school libraries. She absolutely loved being around kids and helping them learn, she touched countless lives and multiple generations in her decades of service.
Lee was devoted to her Catholic faith and she passed that gift to her children. She loved to travel to the Black Hills with her husband Dem while the kids were growing up to visit their grandparents, and later on to her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all.
She was called home to Heaven Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home in Bison, SD. Eternal rest grant unto Lee, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon her.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Demarest; 3 children; D.H. Crary, Fargo, ND, Edward (Sarah) Crary, West Fargo, ND, and Mary Lynn (Nicholas) Patterson, Kadoka, SD; 4 grandchildren, Cayden, Eva, Easton, and Oaklee; and her sister, Mary (Galen) Roesler, Custer, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wilfred (Willie) and Monica Landwehr.
A memorial has been established to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com
