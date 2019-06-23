TUCSON, Ariz. | Cheryl J. Crawford, 71, died peacefully on May 30, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Cheryl was born April 10, 1948, to Walter and Irene (Fuhrer) Burke in Gregory, SD. She was raised in Winner, SD, and graduated from Winner High School in 1966. She was married to Lawrence Crawford for 17 years and three children were born to this union. She felt blessed to be able to stay home with her children when they were young and was always active in their activities.
In 1989, Cheryl graduated from Black Hills State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She lived in South Dakota until 1994 when she moved to Arizona with her family. She was a beloved third-grade teacher at Curiel Primary School in Eloy, AZ, for 18 years. Cheryl felt that teaching was a way of life for her, not just a job. She was disappointed when health problems forced her to retire in 2012. In addition to teaching, Cheryl loved traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Dana) Adams; her son, Robert Crawford; and her granddaughter, Amanda Adams. She will also be missed by many friends and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Corey Crawford.
A service of committal and burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at the Winner (SD) Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catalina Lutheran Church, 15855 N. Twin Lakes Drive, Catalina, AZ 85739, or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
