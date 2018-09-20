Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Elvina Crawford-Follum, 87, died Sept. 18, 2018.

Visitation begins at 2 p.m., with 3 p.m. prayer services on Sept. 23, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Crawford-Follum, Elvina
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments