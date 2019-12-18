{{featured_button_text}}

ALLEN | Jennifer Crazy Bear, 57, died Dec. 11, 2019.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Dec 19
First Night Wake Service
Thursday, December 19, 2019
2:30PM
Crazy Bear Residence
P.O. Box 277
ALLEN, SD 57770
Dec 20
Second Night Wake Service
Friday, December 20, 2019
12:00PM
American Horse School
P.O. Box 277
ALLEN, SD 57714
Dec 21
Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
11:00AM
American Horse School
P.O. Box 277
ALLEN, SD 57714
