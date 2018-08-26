RAPID CITY | The man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be with him. Cristopher K. Crecelius left this earth and became a spirit in the sky on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Rapid City.
Cris’ smile could light up a room and his energy could be felt by everyone around him. Cris took no fashion cues from anyone. His red graphic tee, leather vest and baseball cap made him unique, unforgettable and undeniably original.
Cris was born on May 17, 1993, to Melisa Wortham and Brian Crecelius. Cris was raised by an extended family whom he adored. Through this extended family Cris was taught many lessons. His grandparents Clyde and Kay Smallwood taught Cris traditions of the Catholic religion and were blessed and cherished by every moment spent with their grandson. His father Brian taught him to love fast cars and Harley Davidson’s — something Cris enjoyed and shared with his father into adulthood. His mother Melisa and stepfather Dave Threadgill provided a home full of laughter and folly with his siblings Amanda and Jake, where the three siblings played, fought and loved with every inch of their hearts. Cris was also the kid brother of Tabitha and Carla. Cris also loved his nephew and nieces — being with them let him be a child again, and he was so proud to be their uncle.
Those who knew Cris have created an unbreakable bond with him and with his spirit. Cris would want everyone to know he is free of any pain and he is in the greatest gathering — a Juggalo gathering unlike anything on earth. So with that being said, remember your “hewwo pwease’s and hewwo thank yous” and live your best possible life. Be kind to each other, lift each other up, don’t tear each other down. Cris would want it that way.
Cristopher was preceded in death by his sister, Carla Birdwell, and his maternal grandparents Kenneth and Vada Ruth Wortham. Cris also leaves behind his beloved dog Grizzly.
A Celebration of Cris’ Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 3, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline in memory of Cris Crecelius.
