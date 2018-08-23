Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Cristopher Crecelius, 25, died Aug. 17, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Crecelius, Cristopher
