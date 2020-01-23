Cress, Mary F.
RAPID CITY | Mary F. Cress, 96, died Jan. 17, 2020.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

