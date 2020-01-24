Cress, Mary

RAPID CITY | Mary Cress was a survivor.
She was born Mary Keller in 1923 and grew up on a humble farm outside of Bradley, SD. Her mother Avanell and father Los, a brother Floyd and two sisters Fern and Margaret all lived with no running water and no electricity until long after Mary had grown up.
Mary's first loss came when her sister Fern’s dress caught fire trying to keep warm too close to the cook stove. Fem passed two days later.
Mary graduated from Bradley High School and moved to Mobridge to work. In Mobridge she met and married Otto Reiger. They worked at a general store on the reservation for about a year, then moved to Rapid City. Otto started a business on Omaha, a service station and truck repair shop. They had two boys, David and Dana, and both were diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis.
Mary and Otto first lived on Evergreen, and then built the house on Flormann, where Mary became known as the Petunia Lady. Every summer the flowers in the front of her house were head turning. She took great pride in her flowers, and spent many hours cultivating and caring for all her flower beds.
Mary's next loss came when Otto died from cancer.
Mary raised her boys alone until she met Morgan Richards, who adopted both boys. Mary survived the Flood of 1972. When the house flooded, she, Morgan, and Dana went out the kitchen climbed up on their overturned car and onto the roof of the carport. They were rescued 45 minutes later, soaked from the rain. A month later her son Dana died from pneumonia. She later separated from Morgan. David died from Cystic Fibrosis complications on Oct. 30, 1981.
Eventually Mary met Bill Cress and they married on Oct. 23, 1979. They lived a happy life together, enjoying the huge garden they planted each year on Bill’s property and the beautiful flowers Mary was so passionate about on Flormann. Dr. Bill Cress passed away on April 24, 2018, at the age of 92.
Anyone who knew Mary can tell you she had an amazing spirit. She had a "get it done attitude." If she was your friend, she was loyal and loving. We will miss her, but never forget her.
Mary F. Cress, 96, died Jan. 17, 2020.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
