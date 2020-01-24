Cress, Mary

RAPID CITY | Mary Cress was a survivor.

She was born Mary Keller in 1923 and grew up on a humble farm outside of Bradley, SD. Her mother Avanell and father Los, a brother Floyd and two sisters Fern and Margaret all lived with no running water and no electricity until long after Mary had grown up.

Mary's first loss came when her sister Fern’s dress caught fire trying to keep warm too close to the cook stove. Fem passed two days later.

Mary graduated from Bradley High School and moved to Mobridge to work. In Mobridge she met and married Otto Reiger. They worked at a general store on the reservation for about a year, then moved to Rapid City. Otto started a business on Omaha, a service station and truck repair shop. They had two boys, David and Dana, and both were diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis.

Mary and Otto first lived on Evergreen, and then built the house on Flormann, where Mary became known as the Petunia Lady. Every summer the flowers in the front of her house were head turning. She took great pride in her flowers, and spent many hours cultivating and caring for all her flower beds.

Mary's next loss came when Otto died from cancer.

