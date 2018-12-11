Try 1 month for 99¢

BOX ELDER | Robert Wiley Cress, 30, died Dec. 6, 2018.

Celebration of Life services will be at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Cress, Robert W.
