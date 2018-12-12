RAPID CITY | Robert Wiley Cress — husband, father, son, brother, friend, teacher, gifted musician and writer — died on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. He was 30 years old and a teacher at North Middle School in Rapid City.
Born on Jan. 16, 1988, to Wiley and Sara Cress in the upper peninsula of Michigan, Rob was our “yooper” baby. From the UP, the family transferred to the Washington, DC, area and upon retirement from the Navy, moved to Rapid City when Rob was in the third grade. He graduated from Stevens High School in 2006 and enrolled at South Dakota State University, where he was a much-loved member of Delta Chi and known universally as “Big Rob.” He then changed course, moving on to Austria and various parts of Europe for a bit, and finally Illinois State, where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in math education. This is also where he met and married the love of his life, Jessica "JD".
Rob was always known for his quick wit, wry humor, brilliant sarcasm, fiery intellect and passion for music — specifically classical piano and his love for the arts, culture and his students. For his subtle quirks and sensitive soul, and most importantly, the love he held for family.
As a young man with both passion and an intense sense of empathy, Rob was also subject to depression, which he battled silently for years. He lost his fight just a month before his 31st birthday. Rob will be forever remembered by his wife, Jessica; her parents, Don and Melinda; five-year-old son, Samuel Joseph Wiley (who was the light of his life); his parents; his older sisters, Pamela Suafali (Ava), Rachel Ebel (Grant); older brother, Scott Cress-Souza; his maternal grandfather, Robert; and maternal grandmother, Jane. He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Martin and his paternal grandmother, Kirk. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life services will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, at Kirk Funeral Home, with Pastor Dave Greenhood officiating. A reception will follow at Somerset Court. All are welcome.
Should friends desire, donations may be sent to The Trevor Project or Front Porch Coalition. Both organizations are dedicated to reducing the incidence of suicide.
