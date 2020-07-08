Cribbs, Nadine

RAPID CITY | Nadine Cribbs, 86, passed away on July 2, 2020.
Nadine was born Feb. 2, 1934 in Dunlap, IA. She was a true Iowa farm girl. She loved riding bikes and climbing trees, enjoyed milking cows, playing with multiple cats and dogs as well as her favorite pet chicken “Betty.” Her cousins were very special to her. She loved playing basketball and softball and was a talented athlete. She played clarinet in the band and participated in drama club during her school years.
She came to Spearfish with her sister LaVaun to study and earn her teacher’s certificate. She taught in several one-room country schools and was well loved by her students. One of them shared that they especially loved Thursdays as Nadine would bake a potato for each child in her little toaster oven.
During that time she met a young baseball player, Wilmer “Bill” Cribbs at a game in New Underwood. He was a sweet Pennsylvania dairy-farm kid who was a SSGT and a B-36 mechanic stationed at Rapid City Army Airbase (Ellsworth Air Force Base).
Bill and Nadine married on Dec. 14, 1954 at First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City and both were very active in the church over the years.
After almost 10 years of marriage they started adopting kids, each a couple years apart: Scott, Sue Ann, and Steven. Then a few years later they were blessed with a biological son, Kent, who completed the family.
Nadine was a kind, loving, and determined Mother. She always put her family first. She encouraged and supported them in whatever they showed interest in. Music, sports, whatever their passion. She was also a rural-route Rapid City Journal newspaper carrier for over 20 years.
Nadine loved to garden. She was well known for her marvelous veggie patch, which she lovingly shared with so many, year after year. She delighted in her flower beds and bird watching. Seed catalogs and trips to the greenhouse were happy places for her.
She loved to cook and bake from scratch, her table was never too full to add a chair and plate. Her canning and food preservation were shared treasures all year long. She made holiday meals for the elderly in the neighborhood and her kids delivered them via sled or wagon seasonally. They learned compassion and to be of service to others.
Nadine was also an outdoors woman. She loved to deer hunt alongside Bill and friends, as well as fish and cut wood. The entire family spent a lot of time in the Black Hills at the family cabin and lakes. She and Bill had several life-long friends that were more like extended family.
She was most comfortable in a cotton t-shirt and a comfy pair of jeans. Although, she “cleaned up” quite nicely for church and special occasions.
In her later years she delighted in attending local musical events, going to movies, eating out (pizza), watching her grandsons play soccer and her “girls” play softball. She was dubbed their “#1 Softball Fan” as well as the “Candy Lady” when she brought weekly treats to watch bowling league. Nadine was “Mom” to so many beyond her immediate family.
After 62 years of marriage she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill. Also by her parents, George and Mahala Rethmeier and a brother, Rolland Rethmeier. She is survived by her sister, LaVaun Campbell of Simi Valley, CA; son, Scott Cribbs (Julie) of Gardners, PA; daughter, Sue Ann Harjes (Maggie) of Rapid City; son, Steven Cribbs of Rapid City; son, Kent Cribbs (Amy) of Aurora, CO; seven grandchildren, Reba, Jeremy, Kaitlyn, Story, Colton, Haleigh and Fox; and three great-grandchildren, Lane, Freya and Judson. As well as several nieces, nephews and extended family across the country.
We are so grateful for her loving presence in our lives. We will miss her beyond measure and will continue to strive to make her proud.
Interment was at Black Hills National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local “Meals on Wheels” program in her name. She loved keeping all of us fed.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.
