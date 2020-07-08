Cribbs, Nadine

Nadine was a kind, loving, and determined Mother. She always put her family first. She encouraged and supported them in whatever they showed interest in. Music, sports, whatever their passion. She was also a rural-route Rapid City Journal newspaper carrier for over 20 years.

Nadine loved to garden. She was well known for her marvelous veggie patch, which she lovingly shared with so many, year after year. She delighted in her flower beds and bird watching. Seed catalogs and trips to the greenhouse were happy places for her.

She loved to cook and bake from scratch, her table was never too full to add a chair and plate. Her canning and food preservation were shared treasures all year long. She made holiday meals for the elderly in the neighborhood and her kids delivered them via sled or wagon seasonally. They learned compassion and to be of service to others.

Nadine was also an outdoors woman. She loved to deer hunt alongside Bill and friends, as well as fish and cut wood. The entire family spent a lot of time in the Black Hills at the family cabin and lakes. She and Bill had several life-long friends that were more like extended family.

She was most comfortable in a cotton t-shirt and a comfy pair of jeans. Although, she “cleaned up” quite nicely for church and special occasions.