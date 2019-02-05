Try 1 month for 99¢

DRAPER | Helen (Bruce) Cromwell, 91, died Jan. 28, 2019, at Mary House in Pierre.

Helen is survived by her children: Pat Cromwell (Skip Fossen), Rapid City, Robin Cromwell, Draper, Valerie Moore (Rick), Chamberlain, Mike Cromwell (Dawn), Butternut, Wisconsin, and Chris Cromwell (Erika), Brandon; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. CST on Feb. 8 at the Draper Auditorium, with burial following at 2 p.m. MST at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Online condolences may be made at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

