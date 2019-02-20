Try 1 month for 99¢

HILL CITY | Eileen T. "Poody" Crouch, 78, died Feb. 17, 2019.

A reception luncheon will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23, at the Hill City Senior Center. Private family interment will be Friday, Feb. 22, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer

Celebrate
the life of: Crouch, Eileen 'Poody'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments