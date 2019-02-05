Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLE FOURCHE | Lora Crouch, 60, died Jan. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 8 at the funeral chapel. Inurnment will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.

