Crow Sr., Robert

BISON | Robert Allen "Bob" Crow Sr. passed away on April 7, 2020 with family members by his side.

Surviving family members include his wife, Patsy; nine children, Allan (Helen) Crow, Huron, Bob Jr. (Bonnie) Crow, Bison, Rose Ann (Chris) Besler of St. Onge, John (Lesa) Crow, Riverton, WY, Jackie (Jeff) Van Vactor, Bison, Juanita (Dale) Holgard of Pocatello, ID, Gregory (Ann) Crow, Eagan, MN, Tammy (Tracy) Buer, Bison, and Jennifer (Chris) Veal, Meadow; 30 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margarita Crow, San Angelo, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held today at Blessed Sacrament Church in Bison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A memorial has been established to the Bison Ambulance.

Condolences may be sent to the family at evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Crow, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

