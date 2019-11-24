RAPID CITY | Lois Claire Cruse, daughter of Walter Hall and Claire E. Lampert, passed away Oct. 20, 2019, in Rapid City. She was born in Gregory, SD, but the family later moved to Rapid City.
In her youth and throughout her life, she loved horses. She and her faithful horse, Shy Ann, spent many summers riding the trails of the Black Hills. After high school, she moved to Jacksonville, IL, where she sought a degree in Art from MacMurray College. In Illinois she met and married James Cruse. Together they raised five daughters, but later divorced. Lois was an active participant in the local community. She was President of the Parent Teacher's Association and became Director of the Travel Camp for the Girl Scouts of America. She was employed by the local school district where she worked passionately. She aided children who had disabilities and special needs. It was at that point in time that she recognized a place in her heart which would direct her life's work.
Her devotion to others did not wane. She returned to Rapid City and gained employment as a physical therapist. She worked at Rapid City Regional Hospital and the Fort Meade Veterans Hospital, Sturgis, SD. She also cared for clients in their homes. She was repeatedly cited for her leadership, devotion and inspiring example of compassion. Year after year she received recognition from the Department of Veteran Affairs. She was also the recipient of the Heart and Hands Award.
In a childhood essay, she wrote, “My goal is to do something good for my country.” She was a strong, caring, positive lady who always looked for the good in people and promoted unity. Her faith was unwavering, as was her attitude towards life. Throughout her life, she faced everyone with acceptance and respect. She was strong, intelligent, beautiful, and a true inspiration to those who knew her. In her free time, she loved to travel the world, especially with her sister Dian Goldberg.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Sharon Mahon, Springfield, IL, Kathy Tiger, Aurora, CO, Shirley Irlam (John), Jackson, TN, and Janet Kenney (Charles, M.D.), Springfield, IL. She is also survived by her sister, Dian Goldberg, Denver, CO; two brothers, Patrick Hall (Vicky), Rapid City, and Bill Hall, Rockerville. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews who have been especially kind and caring.
Ted Imsland of Faith, her loving companion for 41 years, also survives. Also surviving are his wonderful daughters, Debbie (Dean) Hartford, Rapid City, Marti (Jeff) Anderson, Colorado Springs, CO, Deena (Todd) Taylor, Presho, and Tracey Imsland, Murphy, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claire Lampert and Walter Hall; daughter Dian Adkins; grandson, Scott Massey; great-grandson, Chaun Richardson; a sister, Shirley Smith Adams; and two brothers, Walter Hall Jr. and Michael Hall.
In accordance with her wishes, Lois was cremated. Her Persian cat of 16 years, Angel, survives. In time, their ashes will be combined. Together they will be scattered throughout the Black Hills of SD.
In lieu of a memorial service, Lois simply asked that people be kind to each other and find gratitude in the beauty of life. Thank you to all who loved her.
