{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Robert Andrew Culbertson Jr., 63, died July 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 24, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 25, at Spearfish United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Culbertson Jr., Robert
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments