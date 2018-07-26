RAPID CITY | Cheyanne was born May 28, 1996, in Rapid City, to Michele Kylmanen-Cummings and Dave Cummings. Cheyanne had many goals and her life was cut short. Her smile and unique laugh were contagious and brought joy to all. As a little girl she enjoyed Teletubbies, being outside, fishing with Grandpa, and trips to the fire department with her friends kept her busy. They enjoyed her bold spirit. She also played musical instruments throughout high school. It seemed as though she knew she would be an angel at a young age because she sang with an angelic voice.
Cheyanne graduated from Central High School in 2014, enjoying time with the love of her life, Daniel. On Dec. 2, 2014, Cheyanne was given the best gift. Her daughter, Jayah, was born and became her main focus. We are blessed to have Jayah to carry on Cheyanne’s memory.
Cheyanne Maree Cummings, 22, died July 22, 2018, as the result of an automobile accident near Lusk, WY.
She is survived by her mother, Michele Cummings (Terry Sameli); her father, David Cummings (Stephanie); fiancee’, Daniel Keeble; daughter, Jayah Keeble; sister, Cheradan Cummings; brother, James Flynn; nephew, Brenner Cummings; grandparents, Marvin Kylmanen, Jennifer Kylmanen, and Arnie Cummings; six aunts; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandmother, Joyce Cummings; aunt, Tammy Cummings; uncle, Lance Cummings; and great-grandparents.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Believers Fellowship in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 27, at the church, with Pastor Jodie Oliver officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Rapid City.
A memorial has been established with the Black Hills Humane Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
