Cummings, Gregory A.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. | Gregory A. Cummings, 89, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Greg was born Aug. 10, 1931 in St. Paul, MN, to Kenneth and Mary (Janzen) Cummings. He grew up and attended schools in Aitkin, MN, and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1949. He attended Brainerd Junior College and graduated from St. John’s University of Collegeville, MN, in 1956 after serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

When Greg was five years old, he developed a crush on a cute girl from Aitkin. He declared that he was going to marry that girl. That girl was indeed his future wife, Nancy Hobbins. After Greg and Nancy graduated from college, they reconnected and before long their romance blossomed. Greg and Nancy were united in marriage on Sept. 27, 1958 in Aitkin. The couple made their homes in Minneapolis and Little Falls, MN, before moving to Rapid City, SD, in February 1970. Together they raised four children and were blessed with 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. They also spent 26 years enjoying wonderful desert winters together in Fountain Hills. Before Nancy’s passing in December 2014, they had celebrated 56 years of marriage. It isn’t often that a person gets another chance at finding another life companion, but Greg did just that. Greg’s second love of his life, Ellie Kiewel, came into Greg’s life in 2016 and they have been inseparable since.