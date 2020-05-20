Cundy, Mildred

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPEARFISH | Mildred Wagner (Johnson) Cundy went to rest with the Lord on May 17, 2020 at Rolling Hills Health Care in Belle Fourche.

Mildred was born August 17, 1922 in Platte, to Bruno and Wilma Wagner. The family moved from Platte to Cottonwood, at which time the family assumed the last name of Johnson. The family moved to Kadoka, where she attended school for three years. The family then moved north of Philip, where she completed grade school. Mildred was then moved to Spearfish, graduating from Spearfish High School in 1940. Mildred received her First Grade Teachers’ Certificate from Spearfish Normal School and taught school near Nemo from 1941-1943.

She married Fred Cundy on August 26, 1943 and they lived near Belle Fourche for one year. The couple moved to Sundance, WY, in 1944. In 1960 they purchased a ranch west of Sundance and were blessed with two sons, Dennis and Bruce. Mildred received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Black Hills State in 1962 and her Master’s in Education degree in 1972. She taught fifth grade at Sundance Elementary for 27 years. She retired in Spearfish in 1989.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, lifetime member of the National Education Association, past matron of Electa Chapter No. 5 for Eastern Star and an active member of the Spearfish Senior Center.