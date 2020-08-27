Cuny, Rev. Matthew J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMTER, S.C. | Rev. Matthew John Cuny passed away at age 40, on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at MUSC Florence. He was wonderful loving husband to Heather Bernard Cuny.

He was born Jan. 9, 1980, in Gordon, Nebraska, and was a son of Marvin Ray Cuny and Shirley Provost Cuny. He was the Pastor of Grace Full Gospel Church.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Janis Keilah Stone, Avonlea Brooke Cuny, and Bryland Chat Cuny; his father of South Dakota; his mother of Nebraska; siblings, Steve Oizumi, Kody Oizumi (Joelle), Dena Hixon (Mark), Ray Cuny (Alyssa), Becky Armendariz (Ray), Julie Yellow Cloud, Jeannie Cuny, Thetna Weston, and Carma Jensen; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steven and Bobbie Bernard of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Freewill Baptist Pentecostal Faith Campground, 3868 Puddin Swamp Rd., Turbeville, SC, with the Rev. Tom Rice, the Rev. Andrew Parker, and the Rev. Steven Bernard officiating. Burial will be in the Olive Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Freewill Baptist Pentecostal Faith Campground.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Full Gospel Church, 1540 Bradham Blvd., Sumter, SC 29153.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.