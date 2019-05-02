{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Ianita J. Curley, 78, died April 30, 2019.

Christian Vigil services will be at 7 p.m. on May 3, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. on May 4, at the church.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. on May 7, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

