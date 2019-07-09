TAOS, N.M. | Stephen Edward Curran, 66, died June 26, 2019.
Visitation will from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on July 11, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, S.D.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 12, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will be at Mountain Lawn Cemetery in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead, S.D.
