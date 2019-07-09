{{featured_button_text}}

TAOS, N.M. | Stephen Edward Curran, 66, died June 26, 2019.

Visitation will from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on July 11, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, S.D.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 12, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will be at Mountain Lawn Cemetery in Lead.

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead, S.D.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Curran, Stephen E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments